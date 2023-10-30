Deeper life pastor, church member beaten to pulp over organ theft allegation

Pastor Terna and Tyokula were reportedly mobbed by some youth in Makurdi, Benue State capital, in the late hours of Saturday, October 28, 2023, over the allegation of organ theft.

In a video clip making the rounds on social media, Tyokula was seen stripped naked and beaten up, as he was fielding responses to interrogation.

Tyokula, in the viral video, claimed to be from the Ihiarev clan, and admitted to have harvested someone’s organ in the community through prayer.

Tyokula further claimed that his pastor whom he had known since 2008 engaged him to harvest the organ for the sum of ₦1 million.

His words, “He (Pastor Terna) is my pastor at Deeper Life Bible Church. I have known him since 2008 and have been worshipping in his church since 2012. I am an usher in the church. He asked me to do (harvest organ) with the promise of one million naira.”

Reacting to the incident, Benue State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene described the alleged organ theft as false with no iota of truth.

According to her, someone in the community raised the alarm and some youth picked up the closest person and beat him up.

Anene said, “I met these people this (Sunday) morning at B Division but when they narrated the story, it was pathetic.

“Someone will raise an alarm and a group of youths who know nothing about what happened began to torture innocent people. This is inhuman and condemnable.

“According to them, a young man raised an alarm of theft of genital organ. The youths picked up the closest person and beat him up till he decided to admit and mention his pastor as the person who sent him with the hope that pastor would come and save him.

“The youths got the same pastor and beat him up as well. Help came when the police got to know and rescued them. There is no element of truth in this,” the police spokesperson stated.