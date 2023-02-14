Death: Only Chrisland High School, Ikeja branch, will remain shut down – Lagos Ministry of Education

It stated that only Chrisland High School Ikeja, where Miss Whitney Adeniran was a student until her death, remains closed as directed and the school authority has complied.

It added that the clarification became necessary to address the anxiety of parents and members of the public on the erroneous claim that the school defied the State Government order on its closure.

“Chrisland High School, Ikeja, will remain temporarily closed to students and staff to allow unhindered investigations and afford all stakeholders, including parents, students, staff, and friends of the deceased, time to grieve.

“The regrettable death of Whitney, as reported, is undergoing investigation by the police and relevant agencies of the Lagos State Government,” the statement added.

According to the statement, the findings of the investigation will be made public as soon as it is completed.