Death by hanging sentence for man convicted of killing 7 DSS officers in Lagos

Another convict, Tiwei Monday, has been sentenced to 16 years in a correctional center.

The judge, while delivering the judgment on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, stated the severity of the crimes committed by the vandals, describing their demeanor as 'unremorseful.'

Justice Oshodi considered the allocutus presented by the Defense Counsel, Olusegun Akande, who had pleaded for mercy during the trial on October 11.

However, the Director of the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Dr Babajide Martins, insisted on applying the maximum sentences available due to the gravity of the offenses.

The convicted vandals, arraigned for killing the DSS officers in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, were found guilty on multiple counts.

Justice Oshodi highlighted the specific charges, noting that the first defendant, Clement Ododomu, was convicted on counts one, five, seven, nine, and ten, while the second defendant, Tiwei Monday, was convicted on counts one and ten.

The judge cited relevant legal provisions, stating, "On counts one, five, and seven, the first defendant is liable to a conviction of 14 years for murder, as provided by Section 233 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

"On count nine, the first defendant is liable to not less than 14 years but not more than 20 years imprisonment. Both defendants were convicted on count 10 under Section 410 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015, and are liable to two years imprisonment."

Justice Oshodi made it clear that the claim by the defense that the defendants were in Lagos for their grandmother's funeral was unsubstantiated, as essential witnesses were not provided to corroborate the story.

While the judge acquitted the convicts on some counts due to insufficient evidence, he noted that evidence before the court implicated both defendants in the ambush of the DSS operatives.

Justice Oshodi concluded, "The court has observed the demeanor of the defendants and came to the conclusion that they felt no remorse with regards to the allegations they were facing."