Dark Friday in Lagos as dispatch rider loses life in multiple accident

The General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

The statement was signed by Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA.

According to Bakare-Oki, the accident occurred near Chevron, heading towards Ikota, along the expressway.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that a high-capacity ‘T&M’ bus (AKD 952 XZ) lost control due to brake failure while speeding, colliding with an oncoming ‘KIA RIO’ vehicle (BDG 853 DA).

“The impact caused the KIA RIO to crash into a dispatch motorcycle (KTU 695 QK) in the opposite direction.

“The dispatch rider was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others sustained serious fractures and were rushed to a nearby hospital by a good samaritan, who was driving along the expressway,” he said.

He added that police officers from Ajiwe and Ilasan Police Stations provided security during the rescue operations conducted by LASTMA personnel and other emergency responders.

Bakare-Oki extended condolences to the family of the deceased and sympathised with the two injured victims.

