Dangote truck set ablaze after crushing 2 to death in Ogun

The incident, which happened along the Ilaro-Ibese Road on Friday, June 18, 2021, made many travellers to be stranded as a mob blocked the road and set fire on the truck.

According to Punch, the driver of the truck fled immediately after the accident happened.

While confirming the incident, Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps said policemen and civil defence corps were brought in to calm the situation.

Akinbiyi said “The Dangote truck reckless driver left its lane to face the motorcyclist and the pillion passenger at his back, in the other lane and crushed them to death.

“The case is being handled by the Dangote Plant Police.”