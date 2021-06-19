RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Dangote truck set ablaze after crushing 2 to death in Ogun

Authors:

bayo wahab

The driver of the truck fled immediately after killing the accident happened.

Dangote truck set ablaze in Ogun (Kanyi Daily News)
Dangote truck set ablaze in Ogun (Kanyi Daily News) Pulse Nigeria

A truck belonging to Dangote cement company has been set ablaze by a mob after crushing a commercial motorcyclist and his passenger to death in Ogun state.

Recommended articles

The incident, which happened along the Ilaro-Ibese Road on Friday, June 18, 2021, made many travellers to be stranded as a mob blocked the road and set fire on the truck.

According to Punch, the driver of the truck fled immediately after the accident happened.

While confirming the incident, Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps said policemen and civil defence corps were brought in to calm the situation.

Akinbiyi said “The Dangote truck reckless driver left its lane to face the motorcyclist and the pillion passenger at his back, in the other lane and crushed them to death.

“The case is being handled by the Dangote Plant Police.”

He added that one of the corpses had been buried by the family of the victim, while the other had been deposited at Ilaro General Hospital morgue.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Saraki calls for new policies, says Nigeria is in an overwhelming rot

Police arrest bandit, recover AK47 rifle in Kaduna

Gov Okowa congratulates Delta Assembly Speaker, Oborevwori on birth anniversary

COVID 19: Nigeria records zero death in 14 consecutive days

Senate panel says civil servants are more corrupt than politicians

Navy arrests vandals with 210,000 litres of diesel

Ohanaeze slams northern group for placing N100m bounty on Kanu

Army intercepts 154 rustled cows, arrests 44 collaborators in Zamfara

Police to charge arrested ESN members for murder