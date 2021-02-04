The empowerment of these young Nigerians is being channeled through the CWG Academy, the training and capacity building arm of CWG Plc.

Declaring the thirteen weeks’ digital empowerment session open, the Director of CWG Academy, Mr. Emmanuel Effiong said the program would aid and enable the youths to up-skill and upscale in the areas of ATM, IT Infrastructure, Data Center, Software and Finacle.

While urging the students to take the advantages the Academy provide, Mr. Effiong noted that the Academy, which has produced entrepreneurs, would equip them to be competitive anywhere they find themselves in the world.

“We are not training you to only work in CWG Plc, but equipping you to be competitive anywhere you find yourself in the world. We urge you to take the study seriously and ask questions because we can guarantee you that the period you will be spending here would not be in vain,” he assured.

He also asserted that CWG Academy shapes its students to unarguably stand out in any situation they find themselves.

Statistics indicate that in the past ten years, the CWG Academy has trained and developed over 1,500 Professionals. The Academy, according to CWG Plc is one of the many ways it is contributing her quota to Nation building by ways of helping to tackle the Nigerian unemployment quagmire.

*This is a featured post.