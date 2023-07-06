Customer steals ₦55m Benz during test drive in Abuja

A Mercedes Benz GLB 250 worth ₦55 million that was stolen in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has been found.

Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) that were detailed to investigate the case, recovered the stolen vehicle in the Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The vehicle was found seven days after a man identified as Henry pretended to buy it from a car dealer and drove off as he was test-driving it.

Disclosing the recovery of the vehicle on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Wale Abbas, told journalists there’s a serious manhunt for the fleeing suspect.

Abbas said, “Sequel to a complaint received on July 3, 2023, around 5 pm from a car dealer in Abuja whose vehicle was stolen from his car stand by the suspect who disguised as intending buyer and absconded with the said vehicle during a test drive on June 30, 2023, in Abuja.

“Armed with available intelligence, operatives of the CP-Decoy Squad stormed Ughelli town around 1:15 am on July 3, 2023, and recovered the said Mercedes Benz SUV abandoned in a bush along Oteri road by Doctors Quarters, Ughelli North LGA. Serious manhunt for the suspect is ongoing.”