As the world marked the Customer Service Week October 4-8, 2021 in celebration of the importance of customer service and of the people who serve and support customers on a daily basis, 9mobile was full of praises for its customer service representatives and specially honored them during the week.

L-R: Studio Technician, Customer Care, 9mobile, Joshua Audu; Specialist, Quality Assurance, 9mobile, Winifred Inyang; Acting Chief Executive Officer, 9mobile, Jurgen Peschel; Executive Assistant to the CEO, Victoria Okon-Otoyo; and Specialist, Quality Assurance, Samuel Ajibodu at 9mobile’s celebration of staff members during the 2021 Customer Service Week
Speaking as the company marked the 2021 Customer Service Week with activities at its Experience Centres across the country, Director, Customer Care Service, Ehimare Omoike, acknowledged customers' contributions to the Operator's success.

Chief Human Resources Officer, Ibrahim Umar, 9mobile
"At 9mobile, customer service is beyond a department. It's a culture, a way of life for everyone in the organisation. All our critical parts and outlets provide seamless support that guarantees customer satisfaction," Omoike said.

Praise for these heroes also came from the senior man at 9mobile; Acting Chief Executive Officer, Juergen Peschel, who commended their diligence and commitment.

He said, "Our customer care representatives have been fantastic and I can only commend them. Like I shared with them in an internal communication, they are the most critical element in our operation, and are worth their weight in gold!”

Customer Service Week: Our customer care representatives are worth their weight in gold! - 9mobile
At several experience centres across the country 9mobile care representatives welcomed customers and specially thanked them for keeping faith with the network, some of the customers were also presented with gifts as a token of 9mobile’s appreciation to its valued customers because their patronage contributes immensely to 9mobile’s success story, making the telco Nigeria’s customer centric telecommunication company.

Kolade Agbaje, Supervisor, Contact Centre Operations; Olunike Okusada, Manager, Customer Care Training; Bukola Adeyoola, Manager Contact Centre Operations; and Kayode Ayenuro, Manager, Outbound Operations
This year’s international customer service week was themed “The Power of Service”

