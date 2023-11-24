ADVERTISEMENT
Cultists kill man after watching football match in Rivers

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased, who hailed from Akwa Ibom, was said to have been residing in Rivers State for some years now.

The gunmen shot Fregene twice in the neck at close range [Linda Ikeji Blog]
Akpan, who was popularly known as Fregene was returning home in the late hours of Wednesday, November 22, 2023, when he was trailed by the assailants in the Rumukalabo area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

The gunmen reportedly shot Fregene twice in the neck at close range, leaving him in a pool of his blood.

“The man’s body was just there on the ground after the cult boys left. Nobody could do anything because we don’t have guns like these boys.

“So, there was confusion in the area, even people living around ran away. The place that used to be very peaceful became something else. People were running helter-skelter to save themselves,” a resident of the area who spoke on a condition of anonymity was quoted as saying.

On Thursday morning, residents and passers-by were seen near the scene of the incident discussing the issue, as some residents expressed fear that the police might carry out a mass arrest, while others called for a proper investigation to unmask the culprits and bring them to book.

It was gathered that Akpan hailed from Akwa Ibom State, but had been residing in Port Harcourt for some years.

Rivers Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko said she would find out from the police division near the area and she had yet to do so at the time of filing this report.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

