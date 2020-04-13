In line with its commitment to the health and well-being of Nigerians especially during this challenging period of the COVID-19, TG Arla Dairy Products LFTZ Enterprise, makers of Dano Milk has announced an intervention worth N150 Million Naira to support the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria in combating the spread of the global pandemic.

The intervention includes a donation of N100 Million through Tolaram group to the Private sector coalition fund and distribution of N50 Million worth of products free to its consumers in supporting them to stay healthy and safe during this period.

According to the Managing Director of the company, Peder Pedersen, this gesture is in line with the philosophy of the company especially during a period like this. Pedersen commended the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and most importantly the health workers who are at the forefront of efforts aimed at containing and managing the spread of the virus.

COVID-19: TG Arla, makers of Dano Milk commits N150m to health & wellbeing of Nigerians

Pedersen disclosed that the 100 Million Naira donation by the company would be disbursed through Tolaram group to the private coalition committee established by the Central Bank of Nigeria to raise funds from the private sector to fight the pandemic.

“As part of the private corporate organizations operating in Nigeria, we are pleased to support the Federal Government and Nigerians during this very challenging period ”, he said.

Also speaking, the Head of Marketing, Ifunanya Obiakor explained that about 50,000 households would benefit from the donation of the 50 Million Naira worth of products. She disclosed that the Lagos food bank initiative would be used in distributing the products directly to the consumers not leaving out border towns like Badagry and the inhabitants of Lekki free trade zone where its factory is located.

Obiakor stated that the company is deeply concerned about the well-being of Nigerians at this particular trying period especially with certain cities under lockdown and people forced to stay at home.

She added “As one of the food companies offering essential products to the populace and exempted from the ‘Lockdown’ order, critical measures are in place to ensure that in compliance with the WHO and local regulations, operations are ongoing in order to deliver our nutritious products to the Nigerian consumers”.

She further stressed that the company has also embarked on an enlightenment and awareness campaign to educate consumers on Covid-19 based on WHO guidelines for safety at this period using its website and brand-owned social media platforms.

About TG Arla & Dano

TG Arla Dairy Products LFTZ enterprise is a joint venture business between Tolaram Group, the Singapore-based business conglomerate behind several household brands in Nigeria and Arla Foods of Denmark.

Dano Milk®, a premium milk brand in Nigeria is available in different product ranges; Flavoured Milk (Chocolate and Strawberry), Plain Milk Powder (Full cream, skimmed and filled milk), Ultra High Temperature (UHT) Milk and Dano VitaKids. Other products sold by TG Arla include Arla salted and unsalted butter, Spreadable butter, Cooking cream, Whipping Cream, Burger Slices, Sandwich slices, Cheesy Spread and Mozzarella.

