ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court slams Abuja estate developer ₦10.5m for forceful land trespassing

News Agency Of Nigeria

The judge stated that the company was wrong in moving earth equipment, to the land to destroy structures erected by the owner to establish its presence on the land.

Court slams Abuja estate developer ₦10.5m for forceful land trespassing
Court slams Abuja estate developer ₦10.5m for forceful land trespassing

Recommended articles

A plot of land, allocated to Adebayo Opabiyi by the FCT authorities was said to have been allegedly forcefully encroached upon by the company.

Delivering judgment, Justice Edward Okpe held that the plaintiff has proven ownership of the land known as Plot 285 at the Jikwoyi Extension District of Abuja.

The court ruled that the plaintiff presented valid documents from the FCT, showing he was duly allocated with the said property. The judge stated that the company was wrong in moving earth equipment, especially excavators, to the land to destroy structures erected by the owner to establish its presence on the land.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court, therefore, ordered the company to pay the plaintiff ₦10 million as compensation for the willful destruction of the properties on the land. It also ordered that another ₦500,000 be paid to the plaintiff as the cost of prosecuting the case.

Justice Okpe further directed that 10% of the fine must be paid annually by the company until the judgment debt is fully liquidated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

12 of 25 Ajayi Crowther University students cleared in student's death case

12 of 25 Ajayi Crowther University students cleared in student's death case

Anambra lawmaker fights poverty, empowers 200 widows, youths with grinding machines

Anambra lawmaker fights poverty, empowers 200 widows, youths with grinding machines

Nick Imudia: Family of late ex-Konga CEO gives fresh update on suicide claims

Nick Imudia: Family of late ex-Konga CEO gives fresh update on suicide claims

Did you know over 71,000 Nigerians became Canadian citizens in 19 years?

Did you know over 71,000 Nigerians became Canadian citizens in 19 years?

Cholera outbreak hits Kirikiri prison, 25 cases confirmed

Cholera outbreak hits Kirikiri prison, 25 cases confirmed

Kanu's case dismissed for lack of credible evidence on rights violation by FG, DSS

Kanu's case dismissed for lack of credible evidence on rights violation by FG, DSS

Lawmaker wants Nigerians to treat cholera as seriously as COVID as disease kills 53

Lawmaker wants Nigerians to treat cholera as seriously as COVID as disease kills 53

'North under Buhari was worse' - Lukman exonerates Tinubu

'North under Buhari was worse' - Lukman exonerates Tinubu

EFCC Chairman sets up panel to investigate officers who assaulted female hotel staff

EFCC Chairman sets up panel to investigate officers who assaulted female hotel staff

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

After 49 years, husband seeks divorce over wife’s stubbornness

After 49 years, husband seeks divorce over wife’s stubbornness, she pleads to stay

Rahemat Lateef faked her kidnapping [Punch]

Missing pregnant woman faked her kidnap - Ogun police

Tax force officer in court for ₦264,000 fraud, granted ₦500k bail

Tax force officer in court for ₦264,000 fraud, granted ₦500,000 bail

Lagos Police recover pistol, expended cartridge from suspect [Twitter:@BenHundeyin]

Lagos Police recover pistol, expended cartridge from suspect