Court slams Abuja estate developer ₦10.5m for forceful land trespassing

A plot of land, allocated to Adebayo Opabiyi by the FCT authorities was said to have been allegedly forcefully encroached upon by the company.

Delivering judgment, Justice Edward Okpe held that the plaintiff has proven ownership of the land known as Plot 285 at the Jikwoyi Extension District of Abuja.

The court ruled that the plaintiff presented valid documents from the FCT, showing he was duly allocated with the said property. The judge stated that the company was wrong in moving earth equipment, especially excavators, to the land to destroy structures erected by the owner to establish its presence on the land.

The court, therefore, ordered the company to pay the plaintiff ₦10 million as compensation for the willful destruction of the properties on the land. It also ordered that another ₦500,000 be paid to the plaintiff as the cost of prosecuting the case.