Court sentences Tiktoker for defaming Eníola Badmus

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State found Okoye guilty of defamation and consequently sentenced her to three years imprisonment.

Okoye had confessed to having defamed the actress because a friend, Fortune Ibe, promised to pay her ₦200,000 to do so.

“That you, Okoye Blessing Nwakaego ‘f’ and, one Chimabia now at large, between the month of December 2022 to the month of July, 2023, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court, did conspire to commit felony to wit: cyberstalking and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 27 of the Cybercrimes (prohibition, prevention, ETC) Act, 2015.

“That you, Okoye Blessing Nwakaego ‘f and one Chimabia now at large, between the month of December 2022 to the month of July, 2023, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court, did knowingly cause the transmission of a communication via Tiktok, gossipmill TV, remedy blog and other social media network, with your mobile line no. 09125225742 which is grossly offensive, false and for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience danger, insult, injury, criminal intimidation, enmity, hatred and needless anxiety to the prejudice of one Eniola Badmus and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 24(1)(b)(2)(a)(c) of the Cybercrimes (prohibition prevention, etc) Act, 2015,” the charges read.

However, for being remorseful, Justice Oweibo of the court gave her the option to pay the fine of ₦150,000 instead of jail time, saying that her action contravened Sections 24(1)(b)(2)(a)(c) and 27 of the Cybercrimes Act, 2015.

Police prosecutor, Nosa Watson Uhumwangho stated that Okoye, and one Chimabia who is now at large were jointly charged with the offence.

His words, “Blessing said a friend who claimed to know Eniola Badmus narrated the false story to her and that she in turn, narrated the story to a male friend Chimabia (now at large), who asked her to do a video of the false story, that Eniola Badmus specialises in introducing young Nigerian girls to men.”

“She said after making the video, Chimabia gave her ₦200,000 and asked her to post it on her Tiktok from where other platforms picked it.”

