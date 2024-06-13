ADVERTISEMENT
Court sentences policeman to death for opening fire on phone dealer

Damilare Famuyiwa

The convict shot the phone dealer during a stop-and-search in Delta State.

The victim's brother is satisfied with the verdict [Netbidy]
The court, presided over by Justice C.D. Diai, found Inspector Ebri guilty of killing Ibeh on April 5, 2023.

The tragic incident occurred when Ibeh, a well-known phone dealer in Asaba, was driving with his wife from Ugbolu to Asaba. They were stopped by a police team for a search.

After waiting for some time without being attended to, Ibeh decided to drive away. This action enraged Inspector Ebri, who then fired into the vehicle, hitting Ibeh in the head and killing him instantly.

Ibeh’s wife, who was seated in the front seat, was unharmed.

The killing sparked outrage and protests among youths in Asaba, who took to the streets and marched to the police headquarters to demand justice for the slain phone dealer.

The prosecution, led by E.H. Edema, a director in the Ministry of Justice, argued that Inspector Ebri was part of a police patrol team conducting a stop-and-search exercise along the Ugbolu-Asaba Road on the day of the incident.

Edema highlighted the importance of the verdict, stating, "Today’s judgement is a landmark because justice has been served in this case to the deceased and society at large."

The elder brother of the deceased, Ifeanyi Ibeh, who was present in court, expressed his satisfaction with the ruling.

He commended the court for delivering justice to his family, bringing some measure of relief after the tragic loss.

It's worth noting that the verdict underscores the commitment of the judiciary to uphold justice and ensure accountability within the police.

