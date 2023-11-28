ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court sentences man to death for killing bricklayer neighbour in Ondo

Damilare Famuyiwa

An argument was said to ensue between the duo over the well water in their compound in 2021.

The man is to die by hanging [Punch]
The man is to die by hanging [Punch]

Recommended articles

The incident reportedly happened at the Ijoma area of Akure following an allegation of well water poisoning leveled against the deceased’s daughter.

An argument ensued between them, during which Joseph attacked the 63-year-old bricklayer with a machete and hacked at his neck and other parts of his body with the machete which led to his death.

Joseph was later arrested by the police and charged to court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following his arraignment, an Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, the state capital, sentenced Joseph to death for killing his neighbour.

Joseph was also arraigned before the court on one count charge of murder, through information filed before the court by an Assistant Chief Legal Officer, Omotola Ologun, from the Ondo State Ministry of Justice.

During the proceedings, the convict was said to have claimed to be insane while committing the crime.

After a series of arguments from both counsel from the prosecution and defence, the court found Joseph guilty.

Delivering the judgement, the trial judge, Justice O.S Kuteyi stated that since the defendant had deliberately attacked the deceased by hitting him with wood on his head and cutting his head with a cutlass, he could not be excused from the death he caused to the man by his actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

While holding that the prosecution had proved the case of murder against the accused person beyond reasonable doubt, Justice Kuteyi sentenced him to death by hanging.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps promise to end recurring strikes in Nigerian universities

Reps promise to end recurring strikes in Nigerian universities

Tonye Cole’s suit dismissed as Appeal Court affirms Fubara’s election

Tonye Cole’s suit dismissed as Appeal Court affirms Fubara’s election

Keyamo rubbishes Hadi Sirika's deal with Ethiopian Airlines on national carrier

Keyamo rubbishes Hadi Sirika's deal with Ethiopian Airlines on national carrier

Aliyu hails Appeal Court for affirming his election as Sokoto governor

Aliyu hails Appeal Court for affirming his election as Sokoto governor

Court of Appeal nullifies PDP's Wanchiko, declares APC's Kasim winner in Niger assembly election

Court of Appeal nullifies PDP's Wanchiko, declares APC's Kasim winner in Niger assembly election

Kano agro-project targets 1.8m livestock for vaccination in the state

Kano agro-project targets 1.8m livestock for vaccination in the state

5 things to know about governorship candidate arrested over ₦607m cybercrime

5 things to know about governorship candidate arrested over ₦607m cybercrime

House of Reps grills NUPRC on declining revenue in signature bonuses

House of Reps grills NUPRC on declining revenue in signature bonuses

Katsina Govt to partner South Korean agency on agriculture, rural development

Katsina Govt to partner South Korean agency on agriculture, rural development

Pulse Sports

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fight breaks in vehicle as preacher tells passengers to repent because ‘Jesus is coming’

Fight breaks in vehicle as preacher tells passengers to repent because ‘Jesus is coming’

I saw big elephant caged, fighting for freedom but overpowered by angels – Owusu-Bempah

I saw big elephant caged, fighting for freedom but overpowered by angels – Owusu-Bempah

Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA) in Katsina State [PM News Nigeria]

1 out of 5 abducted female FUDMA students freed after 50 days in captivity

DSS [guardian]

Death by hanging sentence for man convicted of killing 7 DSS officers in Lagos