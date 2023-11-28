Court sentences man to death for killing bricklayer neighbour in Ondo

The incident reportedly happened at the Ijoma area of Akure following an allegation of well water poisoning leveled against the deceased’s daughter.

An argument ensued between them, during which Joseph attacked the 63-year-old bricklayer with a machete and hacked at his neck and other parts of his body with the machete which led to his death.

Joseph was later arrested by the police and charged to court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following his arraignment, an Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, the state capital, sentenced Joseph to death for killing his neighbour.

Joseph was also arraigned before the court on one count charge of murder, through information filed before the court by an Assistant Chief Legal Officer, Omotola Ologun, from the Ondo State Ministry of Justice.

During the proceedings, the convict was said to have claimed to be insane while committing the crime.

After a series of arguments from both counsel from the prosecution and defence, the court found Joseph guilty.

Delivering the judgement, the trial judge, Justice O.S Kuteyi stated that since the defendant had deliberately attacked the deceased by hitting him with wood on his head and cutting his head with a cutlass, he could not be excused from the death he caused to the man by his actions.

ADVERTISEMENT