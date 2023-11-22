ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court sentences fraudsters to 2 years in prison for $5,000 bitcoin fraud

News Agency Of Nigeria

The defendant pleaded with the court to forgive him and promised never to return to the crime; he informed the court that he had gone back to his tailoring job.

Court sentences fraudsters to 2 years in prison for $5,000 bitcoin fraud
Court sentences fraudsters to 2 years in prison for $5,000 bitcoin fraud

Recommended articles

Justice Olalekan Ijelu delivered the judgement after reviewing the facts presented by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ijelu gave Lawal an option of a ₦1 million fine to be paid within 30 days or be jailed for two years.

Also, the judge ruled that Damilola had the option to pay the sum of ₦1 million within 30 days or face a two-year sentence, and render 200 hours of community service at a place to be determined by the correctional centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ijelu, while delivering the separate judgements, expressed displeasure with the involvement of the defendants in internet fraud activities, stating that they were causing pain and suffering to their victims.

He added that the convicts must write an undertaking with the EFCC, and promise never to go back to crime.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Spiff Owede, EFCC prosecutor, told the court that Lawal was brought on a two-count charge bordering on possession of fraudulent documents and false pretence.

The defendant had pleaded guilty to the charge.

Owede said the chats retrieved from the iPhone X of the defendant revealed that he presented himself as an American woman with the intent to defraud unsuspecting victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecution told the court that the defendant had shown remorse by forfeiting an iPhone X and depositing a Fidelity Bank manager’s cheque of N100,000 issued to the EFCC funds recovery account.

The defendant pleaded with the court to forgive him and promised never to return to the crime; he informed the court that he had gone back to his tailoring job.

On his part, Damilola was also brought on a two-count charge bordering on possession of fraudulent documents and cheating and pleaded guilty to the charges.

Owede said Damilola, who had many Instagram accounts, presented himself as a Bitcoin investment expert and defrauded one woman identified as Debbie of 5,000 dollars.

The defendant had told unsuspecting victims that he would guide them to make a profit of 5,000 dollars if they invested in Bitcoin, that he would request a fee and then block the victim after the payment had been made.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owede said Damilola told the commission that he had made a total of 1,000 dollars from the act of cheating.

He told the court that the defendant had raised a First Bank manager’s cheque of N500,000 to the EFCC funds recovery account and forfeited an iPhone 13 pro max to the commission.

The prosecution said the defendants were arrested based on intelligence received on their hideouts at different locations in Lagos State.

Damilola said he was sorry and would never go back to crime, and that he hid his fraudulent activities from his parents until he was caught.

NAN reports that the offences contravened Sections 318 and 323 Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2011.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Quality education,empowerment will inspire Nigerian youths – Gbajabiamila

Quality education,empowerment will inspire Nigerian youths – Gbajabiamila

Anambra indigenes lament cult-related killings, accuse police of involvement

Anambra indigenes lament cult-related killings, accuse police of involvement

FG to sack prison officers taking bribe to lock up poor people illegally

FG to sack prison officers taking bribe to lock up poor people illegally

NSCDC hunts for 3 suspects over alleged theft of communication mast in Niger

NSCDC hunts for 3 suspects over alleged theft of communication mast in Niger

Lagbaja visits late ex-COAS Alli’s family as tributes pour in

Lagbaja visits late ex-COAS Alli’s family as tributes pour in

Agbekoya deploys 4,000 security personnel to secure Southwest farmers

Agbekoya deploys 4,000 security personnel to secure Southwest farmers

Petrol tanker drivers say no more strike, promise to work with FG

Petrol tanker drivers say no more strike, promise to work with FG

Gov Makinde delegates more functions to his deputy

Gov Makinde delegates more functions to his deputy

Appeal Court reacts to controversial Kano verdict, admits typo in CTC

Appeal Court reacts to controversial Kano verdict, admits typo in CTC

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

LGBTQ

Mother of two accused of being a lesbian in Ashaiman

Hijab-wearing Muslim mom joins son to collect GH¢6 million bet prize

Hijab-wearing Muslim mom joins son to collect GH¢6million bet prize (video)

Prices for graves escalate

Prices for graves escalate

28 year old trader in jail for robbing woman of her phone with an axe [iStock]

28 year old trader in jail for robbing woman of her phone with an axe