Court sentences 2 men to life imprisonment for r*ping 14-year-old girl

The convicts, who were arraigned before an Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti Division, on a count of rape, were said to have committed the crime last year’s February.

“The defendants on February 28, 2022, at Awo Ekiti in the Irepodun/Ifelodun council of Ekiti State, did conspire to rape a 14-year-old-girl, contrary to Section 421 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State and Section 31(2) of the Child’s Rights Law, Cap. C7, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012,” the charge read.

In her statement to the police, the victim said she was hawking fried meat when the convicts accosted her.

“On that day, I was hawking fried meat. Adams and Tobi bought meat worth N100 each; they pretended to bring out money, but instead, Adams brought out a black handkerchief. I decided to leave and report them to my mother. When I turned, Tobi held and carried me from the back, while Adams covered my mouth with the black handkerchief.

“They carried me to a nearby bush behind their house. Adams first forcibly had sex with me and Tobi did the same. Thereafter, they ran away. I went back home crying, with bloodstains on my clothes,” she added.

In his ruling, Justice Olalekan Olatawura of the court held that “crime of rape and defilement of children in this jurisdiction is fast assuming a frightening dimension; it is the duty of the court to send the right signal to would-be rapists.

“The only way to discourage this dastardly and bestial act would be to punish those found guilty severely. I therefore hold that the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt that the defendants had sexual intercourse with the victim and it was not consensual.”