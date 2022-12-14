Court sends man to prison for allegedly causing nephew’s death

Babalola said the remand is pending the outcome of legal advice on the case file from the Ministry of Justice.

She adjourned the matter until Feb. 16 for mention.

The Police had charged, a Rasaq resident of the Aba area, Harmony Quarters, Akobo Ojurin, Ibadan with one count of murder.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Olufemi Omilana told the court that Rasaq on Nov. 27, at his residence, allegedly caused the death of his eight-year-old nephew by dragging him on the floor.

Omilana said the deceased was physically challenged and staying with Rasaq, his uncle.