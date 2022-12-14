Court sends man to prison for allegedly causing nephew’s death
An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday remanded a 38-year-old man, Olalekan Rasaq, in a correction centre for allegedly causing his nephew’s death.
Babalola said the remand is pending the outcome of legal advice on the case file from the Ministry of Justice.
She adjourned the matter until Feb. 16 for mention.
The Police had charged, a Rasaq resident of the Aba area, Harmony Quarters, Akobo Ojurin, Ibadan with one count of murder.
The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Olufemi Omilana told the court that Rasaq on Nov. 27, at his residence, allegedly caused the death of his eight-year-old nephew by dragging him on the floor.
Omilana said the deceased was physically challenged and staying with Rasaq, his uncle.
He said the offence is punishable under the provisions of Section 319 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000.
