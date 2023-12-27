Court sends housewife to prison for allegedly stabbing househelp to death

The defendant, who lives at Unguwa Uku Quarters Kano, is standing trial on a two-count charge of attempt to commit suicide and culpable homicide.

Chief Magistrate Hadiza Abdulrahman ordered the remand of the defendant and adjourned the matter to Feb.1, 2024, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Lamido Sorondinki, told the court that on December 20, the defendant used a sharp knife and attempted to commit suicide by killing herself and in the process cut herself on her left hand.

“In the process, the defendant used the said sharp knife and stabbed Nafiu on his chest and other parts of his body, which led to his death,” he said.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the first charge and pleaded not guilty to the second.

The offence contravened the provisions of sections 281 and 221 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Hafsat’s husband, Dayyabu Abdullahi, Adamu Muhammad and Nasidi Muhammad were arraigned before the Chief Magistrates’ Court for concealment of fact on the alleged murder of Nafiu.

The defendants were arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, concealment of fact and false information.

Sorondinki alleged that on December 20, the defendants conspired with one Haruna Adamu, now at large, and concealed the cause of Nafiu’s death.

“The defendants misled and gave false information to the deceased family by saying he died as a result of pile surgery,” he said.

The defendants denied committing the offence.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 277 and 178 of the Penal Code.

“We have received a copy of the case diary from the police, we will study it and issue legal advice.

“My lord, we will furnish the defence counsel with all the facilities concerning the case,” he said.

The Defence Counsel, Rabiu Sidi and Rabiu Abdullahi urged the court to grant the defendants bail, pursuant to section 36(5) of the 1999 Nigeria Constitution as amended and sections 168 and 172 of ACJL 2019 Kano State.

“All we want is Justice to be done to both parties,” they said.