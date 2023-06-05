Court remands trader for alleged theft of cell phones worth ₦‎139k

Muhammad, who resides in Dei-Dei village, Abuja, however pleaded not guilty to charge of theft preferred against him.

The Judge, Saminu Suleiman, ordered that the defendant be remanded in Correctional Service facility in Suleja, until June 27, for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Mai Anguwn Dahilu Muhammad of API Way Dei-Dei, Abuja, reported the matter at the Dei-Dei Police Station on May 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogada said that the complainant informed the police that on the fateful day he parked his car at Dei-Dei Pan-taker Junction and the defendant criminally and smartly opened his car without his consent.

He told the court that the defendant made away with the complainant's wallet containing ₦‎66,500 and his two cell phones valued ₦‎139,000.

He told the court that the defendant was later caught and handed over to the police for proper investigation.

The prosecution said during police investigation and interrogation the defendant made confessional statement and the phones were recovered from him.

He said the defendant further told the court that all effort made to recover the wallet and the money prove abortive.

ADVERTISEMENT