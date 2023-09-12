ADVERTISEMENT
Court remands security man for killing girlfriend with sledgehammer

Damilare Famuyiwa

The defendant accused his lover of cheating on him, which resulted into a heated argument between them.

The magistrate rejected the defendant’s plea [The Impact Newspaper]
Nwaka remanded Adeniyi on Monday, September 11, 2023, for smashing the head of his girlfriend, Morolake Sunday, with a sledgehammer in the Lekki Phase 1 area of Lagos State.

The magistrate ordered that the 33-year-old be remanded after he (Adeniyi) was brought to court on one count of murder.

The police prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen told the court that the incident occurred on August 10, 2023, at No. 33, Audu Ekpa Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant claimed that his lover was cheating on him and was never satisfied sexually.

Nurudeen revealed that on the day of the incident, the deceased, a nanny, left the child she was tending to and went to meet with another man, claiming she went to buy recharge cards.

It was further disclosed that Adeniyi allegedly waited for hours before she returned.

While he was trying to question her on why it took her a long time to come back home, they had a heated argument that led to a fight and he unintentionally hit her head with a sledgehammer.

Nurudeen told the court that the defendant fled the scene, while the deceased was rushed to the Mainland General Hospital by her employers, where she was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty.

The charge read, “That you, Samuel Adeniyi, on August 10, 2023, around 12 pm, at No. 33 Audu Ekpa Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did unlawfully kill one Sarah Morolake, aged 25 years by hitting a sledgehammer on her head, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 222 and punishable under Section 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.”

Having rejected the defendant’s plea, the magistrate ordered that he be remanded in prison custody pending the outcome of legal advice from the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Nwaka adjourned the case till Wednesday, October 10, 2023.

