Court remands man in prison for killing his younger brother’s sons

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police later went to the scene of the crime and found the remains of the children.

The defendant whose address was not provided is facing a one-count charge of murder.

The Police Counsel, F.A. Oyewole who moved a motion in relation to Section 306 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Laws of Ogun, prayed for an order to remand the defendant.

Oyewole asked for the defendant’s remand for 60 days in the first instance at the Oba Correctional Centre pending advice from the state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

According to the counsel, Ishola committed the offence on Aug. 5 at about 5:30 p.m. at Mile 6 area of Obafe road in Abeokuta.

He said the defendant killed one Promise Ishola, 9, and Testimony Ishola, 7, the sons of his younger brother Idowu Ishola.

Oyewole also alleged that the defendant used a machete to cut the children’s heads and other parts of their bodies, leading to their death.

The counsel explained that the defendant went to the younger brother’s house and picked them with a motorcycle when their parents were not around.

He said when the parents of the deceased came back from work and noticed their children were not at home, they went searching for them.

It was then a co-landlord in their area told them they saw the kids with Taiwo who is his elder brother.

When the defendant was asked, he said he did not see the children, which made the co-landlord to declare that he was a suspect.

This prompted the deceased children’s father to report his brother to the police.

Upon his arrest and during investigation, the defendant made a confessional statement that he killed his two nieces inside the bush.

Oyewole however said the offences committed contravenes section 316 and 319 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.

The Chief Magistrate, Esther Idowu, ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Oba correctional centre, pending legal advice from state DPP.

She thereafter adjourned the case until Oct. 16 for mention.

