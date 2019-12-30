Magistrate B.O Osunsanmi, who gave the order in Ikeja, however, did not take the plea of the defendant.

Osunsanmi said that Parmer should be remanded pending advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Parmer, who resides at Magodo, Lagos, was charged with defilement.

He allegedly committed the offence on Dec. 10 inside his office at Magodo, according to the Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde.

Ayorinde said that the defendant had canal knowledge of the minor when her father left her in his office.

“The defendant’s colleague brought his daughter to the office and left her there to attend to other things.

“The defendant quickly removed her pant and had sexual intercourse with her.

“The girl told her father what the defendant did to her,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the father of the minor reported the case to the police.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that defilement violates Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, and punishable with up to life imprisonment.

The case has been adjourned until Jan. 24, for mention.