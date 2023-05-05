Court remands man for allegedly defiling 6-year-old neighbour’s daughter
Adetuyibi said his remand is pending legal advice from the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).
Recommended articles
The police charged Ale with defilement.
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs P. O. Adetuyibi, who did not take the plea of Ale due to want in jurisdiction ordered his remand in Abolongo Correctional facility, Oyo Town.
Adetuyibi said his remand is pending legal advice from the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).
She adjourned the matter until Aug. 3, for mention.
The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Oluwakemi Arowosaye, told the court that Ogbonna defiled the six-year-old girl on April 23, at about 7p.m.
Arowosaye said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 34 of the Oyo State Child Right’s Law of 2006.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng