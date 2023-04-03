Court remands father for allegedly defiling 7-year-old daughter

The Magistrate, Mrs P.O. Adetuyibi, who did not take the plea of the defendant due to want of jurisdiction, ordered his remand in Abolongo correctional facility in Oyo town.

Adetuyibi said that the defendant would remain in the correction facility, pending the legal advice from the state Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She, thereafter, adjourned the matter till July 6 for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police charged Lasisi with a count charge of defilement.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Folake Ewe, told the court that the defendant had, on March 22, have unlawful sexual intercourse with his seven-year-old daughter, without her consent

Ewe said that the offence was committed at Aro area, Ilora, in Afijio Local Government area of the state.