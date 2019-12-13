The Magistrate, Umar Ibrahim, who did not take the defendant’s plea, ordered that he (Luka) should be kept in correctional facility pending advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Ibrahim adjourned the case until Jan. 17, for mention.

The defendant, a resident of Idoma Road, Hayin Bakin, Kaduna State, is facing a charge of rape.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, had told the court that the victim’s parents reported the matter at Kawo Police Station on Dec. 2.

Leo said that on the same date at about 6.00pm when the landlord’s 16-year-old daughter was taking her bath, the defendant, who is a tenant in the house, forcefully open the bathroom.

“The defendant then cover her mouth with his hand and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her before she was rescued by the mother who came back from the market,” he said.

The prosecutor noted that the offence contravened Section 258 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 258 of the Penal Code prescribes life sentence for rape.