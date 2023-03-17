ADVERTISEMENT
Court remands applicant for stealing 100 plastic chairs from church

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Upper Area Court in Karu, Abuja, on Friday remanded an applicant, Shedrach Johnson, who pleaded guilty to stealing 100 pieces of plastic chairs.

The Judge, Malam Hassan Mohammed, deferred sentence and adjourned the case until March 24 for sentence.

Mohammed ordered that the convict be remanded in Keffi Correctional Centre.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr Olarewaju Osho told the court that the matter was reported by Pastor Uche Eke of Gidan Daya, Orozo Abuja.

Osho told the court that the convict criminally trespassed into the complainant’s church and stole 100 plastic chairs and three bottled water.

During police investigation, he said, the convict was arrested with the help of security men on duty and three plastic chairs were recovered from him and a bottled water.

Johnson pleaded guilty but begged for leniency.

