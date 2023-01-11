Court remands 8 facing alleged armed robbery trial in Benue

At the hearing of the case on Wednesday, the Prosecutor, Insp Kwegh Abugh named the accused to include: Aondongu lorlamen, Bebatso Abigwa, Terwase lorshe, Terkimbi lortim and Bemgba Atav.

Others are Atondo Orfemgur, and Akaachir Kenneth all of Ichol, Turan, Nyiev Tiev and Tersoo Ligon aka “Jaris” of Barrack Road Adikpo Police Station Kwande, Local Government.

Abugh said that on 30th December, 2022, the case was transferred from Police Divisional Headquarters Adikpo to DZ Section, State CID, Makurdi, through a letter. No. AR:3100/BNS/AD/VOL.12/540.

He explained that on 28th December, 2022 men of the Nigeria Police Adikpo Division led by Insp. Clement Gbaa while on routine surveillance patrol on Adikpo-Ikyogen road ran into a gang of armed robbers who blocked the road and were robbing commuters of their valuables.

The prosecutor said the team courageously engaged, overpowered and arrested the accused at the scene.

He said the team arrested Aondongu lorlamen, Bebatso Abigwa, Terwase lorshe, Terkimbi Lortim, Bemgba Atav, Atondo Orfemgur, and Akaachir Kenneth and Tersoo Ligon aka “Jaris”.

The prosecutor further said that the team recovered one single barrel gun, face mask, militarily uniform, two rounds of .9mm live ammunition from the gang members.

He said during police investigation the accused confessed to the alleged crime, and also admitted to have attacked and robbed one Mr Kinsley of his K.C Sanyan 125 motorcycle, valued N400,000, along Adikpo-Jato-Aka road.

Abugh said the offences committed contravened Sections 6(b) and 1(1)(2){a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearm Special Provision Act 2004.