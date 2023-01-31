ADVERTISEMENT
Court remands 47- year old man for allegedly defiling 7-year-old

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that a 47-year-old man, Paul Adebayo be remanded in a correction centre for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl.

The police charged Adebayo, who resides in Mende, Maryland in Lagos State , with defilement and sexual assault.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take Adebayo’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in a custodial centre.

Kubeinje directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 15 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi said that Adebayo committed the offence on Dec.30 at Jonah close, Mende, Maryland in Lagos.

She noted that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 135 and 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 135 states that anyone who unlawfully and indecently deals with a child is liable to seven years imprisonment, while section 137 states than anyone who unlawfully has sexual intercourse with a child is liable to life imprisonment.

