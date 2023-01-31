Court remands 47- year old man for allegedly defiling 7-year-old

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take Adebayo’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in a custodial centre.

Kubeinje directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 15 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi said that Adebayo committed the offence on Dec.30 at Jonah close, Mende, Maryland in Lagos.

She noted that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 135 and 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.