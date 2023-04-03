The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands 4 men for allegedly dismembering hunchback

News Agency Of Nigeria

She adjourned the case until May 25 for further mention.

Nigerian court
Nigerian court

Recommended articles

The police charged Mathew Nono, Henry Bee, Vincent Shayenge and Christopher Shimayina with criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, culpable homicide and illegal possession of firearms.

Magistrate Kadoom Gbasha did not take the plea of Nono, Bee, Shayenge and Shimaya for want in jurisdiction

Gbasha ordered that they should be remanded in the Federal Maximum Correctional Centre Makurdi.

ADVERTISEMENT

She adjourned the case until May 25 for further mention.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp Joshua Anyuabagu told the court that the case was transferred from the Naka Divisional Headquarters to the State Criminal investigation Department, Makurdi via a letter No. AR:3100/ BNS/NK/VOL.1/220 dated 31st March.

Anyuabagu said on March 21, a team of detectives from Naka Police Station led by Insp Suleiman Mumini while on surveillance patrol at the Naka earth Dam, sighted a black sack by the banks of the dam.

He said when the detectives brought the sack out of the water, they discovered a dismembered corpse of a hunchback.

He said the deceased/victim was later identified by his older brother John Ababa, as Msuega Ababa of Tse-Akaa Vengav, Avihijime Council Ward of Gwer West LGA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyuabagu further said that the cell phonbe of the deceased was recovered from Bee and he took the investigators to the house of Shimayina who is a staff of the Primary Health Care Naka where the deceased was killed.

He also said two white candles, two small white eggs, two white handkerchiefs, a locally made pistol and three rounds of live ammunition were recovered from Shimayina.

He said the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 97 and 222 of Penal code law of Benue State 2004, Section 11(2) of Abduction, Hostage Taking, Kidnapping, Secret Cut and Similar Prohibition Law of Benue State 2017 and Section 3(1) of the Robbery and Fire Arms Special Provision Act, 2004.

He said investigation into the matter was still ongoing and requested for additional time to complete it.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ifeoma, wife of Orji Kalu dies at 61

Ifeoma, wife of Orji Kalu dies at 61

BREAKING: Senator Orji Uzo-Kalu's wife, Ifeoma, dies at 61

BREAKING: Senator Orji Uzo-Kalu's wife, Ifeoma, dies at 61

Rivers: APC candidate Tonye Cole reports PDP-sponsored attack at INEC office

Rivers: APC candidate Tonye Cole reports PDP-sponsored attack at INEC office

Sen. Bamidele urges INEC to improve in future elections

Sen. Bamidele urges INEC to improve in future elections

'Over 30 APC members killed in Osun state' – Chairman

'Over 30 APC members killed in Osun state' – Chairman

Kaduna govt imposes 24-hour curfew in Chikun LGA

Kaduna govt imposes 24-hour curfew in Chikun LGA

Police condemn attack on Adamawa community, vow to arrest culprits

Police condemn attack on Adamawa community, vow to arrest culprits

447 suspected cholera cases reported in 6 states – NCDC

447 suspected cholera cases reported in 6 states – NCDC

Stray bullet hits 1 person as APC, PDP supporters clash in Rivers

Stray bullet hits 1 person as APC, PDP supporters clash in Rivers

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Family rejects coffin from son-in-law for his mother-in-law’s burial, says it’s not beautiful

Family rejects coffin from son-in-law for his mother-in-law’s burial, says it’s not beautiful

Rape victim

How a Deeper Life pastor allegedly deflowered teenager

Eatery worker shot dead after his boss reported a missing phone

Eatery worker shot d*ad after his boss reported a missing phone

Bricklayer dragged to court for sleeping with someone’s wife in Abuja

Bricklayer dragged to court for sleeping with someone’s wife in Abuja