Court remands 4 men for allegedly belonging to secret society

They are facing trial for conspiracy and belonging to an unlawful society.

The Magistrate, Mrs H. B Mogaji, refused to listen to the defendants’ pleas, and ordered them to be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre until April 26 for Director of Public Prosecution’s advice (DPP).

The prosecutor, Insp Felicia Okwori, told the court that the offences were committed on Nov. 2, 2022 at Makoko area, Lagos.

Okwori said the suspects, and others still at large, who had been on the wanted list of the police for long were the ones terrorising the community.

The prosecutor said a call was made from an anonymous person that the suspects and their accomplices were troubling the community.

She said the police were able to arrest the four suspects while others escaped.