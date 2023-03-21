ADVERTISEMENT
Court remands 4 men for allegedly belonging to secret society

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded four unemployed men in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly belonging to a secret society and causing chaos in the community.

They are facing trial for conspiracy and belonging to an unlawful society.

The Magistrate, Mrs H. B Mogaji, refused to listen to the defendants’ pleas, and ordered them to be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre until April 26 for Director of Public Prosecution’s advice (DPP).

The prosecutor, Insp Felicia Okwori, told the court that the offences were committed on Nov. 2, 2022 at Makoko area, Lagos.

Okwori said the suspects, and others still at large, who had been on the wanted list of the police for long were the ones terrorising the community.

The prosecutor said a call was made from an anonymous person that the suspects and their accomplices were troubling the community.

She said the police were able to arrest the four suspects while others escaped.

The offences according to the prosecutor contravene Sections 2 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

News Agency Of Nigeria

