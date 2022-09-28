RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands 37-year-old man for allegedly defiling 4-year-old girl

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Osogbo Magistrates’ Court in Osun has ordered that a 37-year-old man, Abiodun Babatunde , be remanded in Ilesa correction centre for allegedly defiling a four-year-old girl.

Babatunde is charged with four counts bordering on unlawful Intercourse, sexual assault and threat to life.

The Magistrate, Mr A.O Odeleye, did not take the plea of Babatunde for want in jurisdiction,

Odeleye directed the police to transfer the case file to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Osun. for legal advice.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 3, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Elisha Olusegun told the court that Babatunde committed the offence on Aug.20 , at Surulere Street , Ikirun ,Osun .

Olusegun said that Babatunde threatened to murder the minor if she mentioned the incident to anyone before he was arrested.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 31(1)(2) and 32 of the Child’s Rights laws of Osun, 2007 and sections 360 and 86 of the Criminal Code Cap 34, Vol. II laws of Osun, 2002

