Court remands 33-year old teacher for alleged armed robbery

News Agency Of Nigeria

However, Magistrate Roseline Iyorshe, did not take his plea for want in jurisdiction.

Nigerian court

The police charged Okoriko , who lives in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue with armed robbery and attempted culpable homicide.

However, Magistrate Roseline Iyorshe, did not take his plea for want in jurisdiction.

Iyorshe adjourned the matter until July 26, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Jonah Uletu told the court that the case was transferred from ‘B’ Division Police Station, Makurdi to the State CID, Makurdi on May 25, via a letter dated same day for proper investigation.

Uletu said the letter stated that Kelvin Ikwue reported at the ‘B’ Division Police Station on May 23 that his father, Adakole Ikwue was attacked by Okoriko with a screwdriver.

He said that Okoriko stabbed Ikwue on the neck and stole his Samsung Galaxy phone worth N165,000.

The prosecution said that the victim was receiving treatment at the Bishop Murray Hospital, Makurdi.

The offence, Uletu said, contravenes the provisions of dections 1(1)(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Act, 2004 and 327 of the Penal Code, Laws of Benue, 2004.

News Agency Of Nigeria

