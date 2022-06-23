The police charged Edeh, who resides in Fagbola St., Orile-Agege in Lagos State with defilement.
Court remands 32-year-old man for allegedly defiling minor
An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday ordered that a 32-year-old man, Joseph Edeh, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly defiling a six-year-old girl
Magistrate O. A. Layinka, who did not take Edeh’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in a custodial centre.
Layinka directed the police to send the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.
She adjourned the case until July 25 for mention.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Lucky Ihieme, said that Edeh committed the offence on May 3 at his residence.
Ihieme alleged that the defendant took the minor to his apartment and defiled her.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 137 states that anyone who unlawfully has sexual intercourse with a child is liable to life imprisonment.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng