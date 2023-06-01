The sports category has moved to a new website.
Court remands 27-year-old man for alleged murder in Ibadan

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Akande, did not take the plea of the suspect for want of jurisdiction.

Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)

Akande, whose residential address was not provided, was charged with murder.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Akande, did not take the plea of the suspect for want of jurisdiction.

She directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until July 13 for mention.

The Prosecutor, Mr Philip Amusan, told the court that the suspect allegedly committed the offence on May 29, at about 3:00 p.m, at Sasa, Ojoo area, Ibadan.

Amusan alleged that Akande unlawfully caused the death of one Suleiman Olawuyi, 50, by stabbing him with a knife on the back.

He said the offence contravened the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

News Agency Of Nigeria

