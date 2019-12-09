The Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Aderibigbe ordered that the duo should be kept at the Kirikiri Correction Centre, Lagos, pending advice of the state director of public prosecutions.

Aderibigbe did not take the plea of the defendants but adjourned the case until Jan. 18, 2020.

The duo was charged conspiracy, robbery and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Mojirade Edeme, submitted that the defendants armed themselves with dangerous weapons and robbed one Mr Joseph Okafor and his wife, Helen, of N1.97 million, on Sept. 29 in Ikeja.

“The defendants removed the kitchen window to gain entrance into their apartment.

“They pointed knives, iron rods, bottles among other weapons at the couple, demanding their money, threatening to kill them if they refused to comply.

“For fear of the unknown, the couple surrendered their money,” he told the court.

The prosecutor said that as the defendants were on their way out of the couple’s residence, the complainant raised an alarm and the defendants and their accomplices fled, but neighbours arrested the defendants .

“The defendants were arrested, while others escaped with the money,” she said.

Edeme said that during police interrogation, one of the defendants confessed that it was the couple’s security guard that told them that they had some money at home.

She noted that alleged offences contravened 287, 296 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 296 prescribes 21 year’s imprisonment for robbery.