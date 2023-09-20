ADVERTISEMENT
Court grants ₦500k bail to 69 men accused of attending gay wedding in Delta

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, they were admitted to bail with the sum of ₦500,000 and two sureties each.

Gay marriage in Delta (Credit: The Guardian Nigeria)
Counsel to the suspects, Ochuko Ohimor, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Warri that they were admitted to bail with the sum of ₦500,000 and two sureties each. According to Ohimor, the sureties must reside within the Effurun jurisdiction of the Court.

He added that the suspects must sign an undertaking at the State High Court of Justice, Effurun, in Uvwie LGA, where they were earlier arraigned on Sept. 4.

The suspects were granted bail at a cost of 500,000 and two sureties each. The sureties must reside within the Effurun jurisdiction,” Ohimor told NAN.

Police prosecutor, Vincent Orarumen, had opposed the bail condition but their lawyer argued otherwise, saying that the alleged crime was not a capital offence. NAN recalls that the suspects were paraded before newsmen on Aug. 29 at the Ekpan Police Station at the instance of the Delta State Commissioner of Police (CP), Wale Abass.

They were arrested by a crack team of police operatives attached to the Ekpan Division while conducting a gay wedding ceremony which they tagged, “all white party.” The CP, while parading the suspects, vowed to prosecute them in line with Nigeria’s Anti-Gay Law, which, according to him, prohibits same-sex marriage in the country.

“I can guarantee that they will be charged to court. We are not taking it lightly. It is a clear case, though, they are still presumed innocent until proven otherwise by the competent court,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

