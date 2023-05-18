The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court dissolves marriage over failed settlement

News Agency Of Nigeria

The petitioner told the court that the respondent did not approach her or send anybody to her for settlement, therefore insisted on divorce.

Court dissolves marriage over failed settlement.
Court dissolves marriage over failed settlement.

Recommended articles

The presiding Judge, Abdulkadir Ahmed, had earlier adjourned the case for the parties to settle their differences and continue with their marriage relationship, but the settlement was not fruitful.

The judge dissolved the marriage, saying: “After careful perusal of the court record and considering the attitude of the respondent, in line with the judicial precedent and the interest of justice.

“The respondent is frustrating the case, therefore the marriage between the parties is dissolved forthwith.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The petitioner should observe her three months Iddah period according to Islamic injunction before marrying another man”.

The court thereby adjourned the case to June 8, for hearing of child custody and maintenance.

Earlier, the petitioner told the court that the respondent did not approach her or send anybody to her for settlement, therefore insisted on divorce.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Military kills scores of suspected terrorists, recovers large cache of arms

Military kills scores of suspected terrorists, recovers large cache of arms

Again, coalition urges Buhari to probe EFCC activities under Bawa

Again, coalition urges Buhari to probe EFCC activities under Bawa

Police list names of 9 victims killed during attack on US convoy in Anambra

Police list names of 9 victims killed during attack on US convoy in Anambra

Former Ebonyi Senator, Anyim Ude is dead

Former Ebonyi Senator, Anyim Ude is dead

ABUTH deliver first IVF conceived baby, set to make it affordable

ABUTH deliver first IVF conceived baby, set to make it affordable

Again, tribunal adjourns APM's petition against Tinubu

Again, tribunal adjourns APM's petition against Tinubu

Buhari’s govt shows strong resolve in tackling corruption in Nigeria - SGF

Buhari’s govt shows strong resolve in tackling corruption in Nigeria - SGF

Buhari asks diplomats to always respect Nigerian cultures, traditional institutions

Buhari asks diplomats to always respect Nigerian cultures, traditional institutions

Farmer wants Tinubu's govt to support full agric mechanisation

Farmer wants Tinubu's govt to support full agric mechanisation

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Truck carrying 40ft container falls on car in Lagos

Truck carrying 40ft container falls on car in Lagos

The Dubai-based social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha (middle) had been dodging the EFCC for months before he was rearrested [Twitter/@NaijaPR]

EFCC arrests Mompha, again, on alleged ₦6 billion fraud case

Bank staffers arrested

Bank staff pushes debtor’s wife to d*ath in Ogun

The court ruled that he would almost certainly not be eligible for early release from prison [Guardian]

Court jails nurse for drugging patients so they wouldn't disturb his sleep