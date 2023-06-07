The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court dissolves 3-year-old marriage on wife’s request

News Agency Of Nigeria

The wife, Rukoyah, said that the marriage was blessed with “just one child”.

Court dissolves 3-year-old marriage on wife’s request.
Court dissolves 3-year-old marriage on wife’s request.

Recommended articles

The presiding Judge, AbdulQadir Umar, after ending the union, ordered that the wife should observe three months ‘Iddah’ period before engaging in any other marriage.

Earlier, the petitioner had told the court that nobody called her after the first sitting, to settle the misunderstanding between her and the husband.

She, therefore, urged the court to dissolve the marriage with the respondent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rukoyah said that the marriage was blessed with “just one child”.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Aregbesola apologises to Oyetola, thanks Tinubu for his political achievements

Aregbesola apologises to Oyetola, thanks Tinubu for his political achievements

Poverty level in Nigeria unacceptable, Tinubu tells governors

Poverty level in Nigeria unacceptable, Tinubu tells governors

Obi, Labour Party tender more documents in evidence against Tinubu's victory

Obi, Labour Party tender more documents in evidence against Tinubu's victory

Nigeria leads in African data protection – Bureau

Nigeria leads in African data protection – Bureau

Fuel marketers to roll out 100 mass transit buses to support subsidy removal

Fuel marketers to roll out 100 mass transit buses to support subsidy removal

Magic happened at Anambra collation centre, Atiku's witness tells court

Magic happened at Anambra collation centre, Atiku's witness tells court

Akume swings into action as SGF, pledges open-door policy

Akume swings into action as SGF, pledges open-door policy

Kebbi Gov gets Assembly's approval to appoint 30 special advisers

Kebbi Gov gets Assembly's approval to appoint 30 special advisers

FG asks companies fighting climate change to begin account disclosure Jan 2024

FG asks companies fighting climate change to begin account disclosure Jan 2024

Pulse Sports

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

Chukwueze beats two Morocco stars and Ghanaian striker to LaLiga award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Captain Planet is married to his big sister not wife - Counselor Lutterodt

There is nothing wrong with having sex with someone menstruating - Counselor Lutterodt

Prof Ama Ata Aidoo

Legendary Ghanaian author Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo is dead

Pastor sentenced to death for killing choir mistress

Court sentences pastor to d*ath for k*lling choir mistress in Rivers

Olumide Oyewole rapes and robs neighbour in Lagos

Man robs, r*pes neighbour in Lagos