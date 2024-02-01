ADVERTISEMENT
Court detains driver for involuntary manslaughter of 9 person in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man drove the truck with negligence and disregard for other road users, making the container fall into a minibus.

Asikpata was arraigned before Justice Oyindamola Ogala on a nine-count charge of involuntary manslaughter. He, however, pleaded not guilty.

Lagos State counsel, Ola Azeez, had told the court that Asikpata committed the offence on January 29, 2023, on Ojuelegba Bridge, inward Fadeyi, Lagos State. Azeez said that the defendant, on the said date, recklessly drove a Mack truck with Reg. No. KJA 380 XD.

He said that the truck was carrying a container. According to him, the defendant drove the truck with negligence and disregard for other road users, making the container fall on a Suzuki mini-bus with Reg. No. KTU 921 YD.

The prosecutor said that the accident caused the death of nine people, who he mentioned as Felix Ifeanyi, Blessing Okwuma, Basirat King, Emeka Okoli, Ifeyinwa Okoli; Chidiebube Okoli, Ifechukwu Okoli, Abdulrahman Wahab and Kamorudeen Garara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that involuntary manslaughter contravenes Section 224 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. Azeez prayed for a trial date given the defendant’s not-guilty plea.

The judge ordered the remand of the defendant in a custodial facility and adjourned the case until February 12 for trial.

