Court charges man for allegedly impersonating mobile police officer, forceful motorcycle seizure

News Agency Of Nigeria

The defendant presented himself to innocent citizens as a mobile police officer and was trying to forcefully collect a motorcycle from a commercial motorcyclist.

The police charged Mu’azu, who is from Bauchi State, with impersonation and wearing a dress belonging to public servants. The Judge, Saminu Suleiman, ordered that the defendant be remanded in a Correctional Service facility in Suleja, till December 7 for hearing, after pleading not guilty to the offences.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada, told the court that on November 16 at about 12 noon, a team of policemen, led by DSP Jeosph Akor, the officer in charge of surveillance at Zuba police station, arrested the defendant.

Ogada told the court that surveillance patrol team arrested and brought the defendant to the station while he was on mobile police uniform. He said that the defendant criminally presented himself to innocent citizens as a mobile police officer and was trying to forcefully collect a motorcycle from a commercial motorcyclist.

The prosecution counsel said that during police investigation, the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of himself. He said that the offences contravened Sections 133 and 132 of the Penal Code.

