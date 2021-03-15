Residents raised unanswered questions as to the cause of death.

Some thought Friday night’s rainstorm, which destroyed many properties in Ilorin, could have been responsible for the death.

Police spokesman in Kwara, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said he already spoke with the Kwara Fire Service to evacuate the corpse.

Residents of Ifedolapo Community on Monday morning as they take a look at a lifeless body under the Osere Bridge on Monday. [NAN]

After supervising the evacuation processes, the Divisional Police Officer of ‘B’ Division, Surulere, Ilorin, CSP Akinwale Olaoye, said Friday’s heavy downpour would be the most likely cause.

He said there was no report of any missing person since Friday’s rainstorm and described the situation as Sudden Unnatural Death.

Olaoye added that investigation would continue to unravel the identity of the corpse.