Confusion in Kwara hospital as policeman assaults doctor for examining his wife

Damilare Famuyiwa

The incident led to a two-day strike, seeing medical practitioners in the general hospital downing their tools.

There was confusion among medical practitioners and patients of the General Hospital in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, as a policeman, on Sunday, February 26, 2023, assaulted a doctor.

Confirming this incident, the state Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Ola Ahmed said the officer, who attacked the hospital’s doctor, was attached to the Police Mobile Force.

According to him, the police officer attacked and assaulted the doctor at the general hospital for examining his wife without his consent.

He explained that around 5 pm on Sunday, the doctor was assaulted at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology unit, by a police sergeant who brought his sick wife for treatment.

The doctor conducted the necessary test and she was later discharged. The sergeant, however, returned to the hospital and attacked the doctor who examined his wife.

“The sergeant alleged that the doctor did not seek his consent before examining his wife and that in his culture, it is a taboo,” he said.

The NMA chief argued that the woman was not a minor but an adult, adding that there was a colleague around before the test was conducted.

While noting that the doctor sustained an injury before he was rescued from the policeman, Ahmed said the accused person had been arrested and is presently detained by the Force.

“It is terrible that this is happening to us. Our workload is much, coupled with all the social issues, including naira and fuel scarcity.

“We come to work as early as 7am and go home late, and people we are trying to save are abusing and attacking doctors.

“We have used all necessary means to enlighten the public through jingles, banners and talk shows warning the public to desist from assaulting doctors.

“Similar incident happened at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital. If people are ready to take the law into their hands, we will not allow our doctors to die,” Ahmed added.

The incident, however, led to a two-day strike from members of the Nigeria Association of Government Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) at the General Hospital, as they demanded respect and safety while on duty.

