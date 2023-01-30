ADVERTISEMENT
Confusion in Imo as dancer d*ed in father’s uncompleted building

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased was rumored to have committed suicide after a misunderstanding with his girlfriend.

Dancer dies in Father's uncompleted building
There was confusion in the Umudibia Autonomous community of Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, as a 20-year-old dancer was found lifeless.

The deceased, who was identified as Samson Chukwuocha, was found motionless in his late father’s uncompleted storey building on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

However, while some people in the community believe he committed suicide following a misunderstanding with his girlfriend, his relatives suspected that he was killed by cultists.

But some of his relatives in the community suggested that he may have been killed by cultists, arguing that he could not have killed himself by hanging for three days without anybody being aware of it.

We were shocked to see the lifeless body dangling on a rope for three days and no member of the family knew that the boy died by suicide,” a relative who identified himself as Daniel stated.

Another source close to the scene of the incident, stated: “A 20-year-old boy named Samson Chukwuocha, an indigene of Umuokomocha in Umudibia Autonomous community in Owerri West Local Government today committed suicide by hanging himself in his family compound.

Another source disagreed, saying the deceased was a dancer in nightclubs in the state and had a misunderstanding with his girlfriend before he decided to take his life.

We saw the girlfriend in our compound but we did not see when she left. We were later told that he quarrelled with her the day she came to see him and shortly after she left, he committed suicide,” he added.

Confirming the incident, a police source from the Nekede Police Division who preferred anonymity, stated that an investigation had begun.

Damilare Famuyiwa

