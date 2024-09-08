ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Commuters escape death as petrol tanker explodes in Ibadan

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to Ayoola, the ongoing construction of a pedestrian bridge at Ajia junction made the contractor to block one lane, diverting vehicles to the other lane.

Commuters escape death as petrol tanker explodes in Ibadan/Illustration [TVC]
Commuters escape death as petrol tanker explodes in Ibadan/Illustration [TVC]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the driver of the tanker was attempting to divert to another lane when it caught fire at about 4.45 p.m.

The incident left a mini truck, one commuter bus, a Micra car, one tricycle and two motorcycles burnt.

A witness, Biodun Ayoola, told NAN that all the occupants of the affected vehicles and cycles hurriedly took to their heels sighting the petrol tanker on fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Ayoola, the ongoing construction of a pedestrian bridge at Ajia junction made the contractor to block one lane, diverting vehicles to the other lane.

“The petrol tanker caught fire while trying to link the other lane and exploded but we thank God that all the occupants of the affected vehicles and motorcycles escaped from the scene before the explosion,” he said.

NAN reports that Mayowa Odewo, the Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Oyo State, confirmed the incident.

Odewo said officers of the command in Egbeda axis were still at the scene, and that a statement would be issued immediately after completing the operations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I wish you speedy recovery - Tinubu accepts Ngelale’s resignation

I wish you speedy recovery - Tinubu accepts Ngelale’s resignation

Corps member empowers widows, youths, street children in Abia, each gets ₦100k

Corps member empowers widows, youths, street children in Abia, each gets ₦100k

I've conceived, had miscarriages, stillbirths - Obaseki’s wife replies Oshiomhole's

I've conceived, had miscarriages, stillbirths - Obaseki’s wife replies Oshiomhole's

I will win 2027 presidential election — Kwankwaso

I will win 2027 presidential election — Kwankwaso

Kano gov postpones schools’ resumption date indefinitely

Kano gov postpones schools’ resumption date indefinitely

'Maybe he wasn’t lying enough' - Nigerians react to Ngelale's resignation

'Maybe he wasn’t lying enough' - Nigerians react to Ngelale's resignation

Without Yar'Adua's mother, Nigerians wouldn't have known me - Jonathan

Without Yar'Adua's mother, Nigerians wouldn't have known me - Jonathan

You can now rest, switch off your phone, add weight - Shehu Sani tells Ngelale

You can now rest, switch off your phone, add weight - Shehu Sani tells Ngelale

This is political, APC faults Edo's suspension of school resumption over fuel hike

This is political, APC faults Edo's suspension of school resumption over fuel hike

Pulse Sports

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police detain Lagos man for pushing his younger brother to death during fight

Police detain Lagos man for pushing his younger brother to death during fight

He was found dead with an insecticide bottle by his side [Eagleeyes News]

Man reportedly commits suicide after his flatmate reported him to police

She was on her way to her uncle's house when the brothers seized her (Image used for illustrative purpose) [Shutterstock]

2 brothers rape 14-year-old girl in Rivers

NSCDC officials in action. [Twitter:@official_NSCDC]

I was being fed only twice daily - Osun boy who ran away from guardian’s house