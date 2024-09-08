Commuters escape death as petrol tanker explodes in Ibadan

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the driver of the tanker was attempting to divert to another lane when it caught fire at about 4.45 p.m.

The incident left a mini truck, one commuter bus, a Micra car, one tricycle and two motorcycles burnt.

A witness, Biodun Ayoola, told NAN that all the occupants of the affected vehicles and cycles hurriedly took to their heels sighting the petrol tanker on fire.

According to Ayoola, the ongoing construction of a pedestrian bridge at Ajia junction made the contractor to block one lane, diverting vehicles to the other lane.

“The petrol tanker caught fire while trying to link the other lane and exploded but we thank God that all the occupants of the affected vehicles and motorcycles escaped from the scene before the explosion,” he said.

NAN reports that Mayowa Odewo, the Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Oyo State, confirmed the incident.