Cold Stone’s tasty new year with mouth-watering offers

Yayyy!!! Cheers to a prosperous year!!! A fantastic start for you and all of us at Cold Stone Creamery.

Having locked it down throughout the festive period and the long holidays, we are back to making your taste buds happy with tasty, sumptuous flavours and creamy moments. Yasss! You heard right. It’s all year round of excitement, fellas!

We still have the delicious Strawberry Cake Batter ice cream for you to enjoy through the rest of the month, and it gets even better because we have juicy and amazing deals for you to try out in relish. Cold Stone Creamery has tasty deals and offerings to satisfy every palate and yearning of your taste bud all day, every day.

Cold Stone Creamery is kicking off with the New Year Special offer to welcome the New Year, which includes 1 Like it RTL cup + 1 mix-in - 1 Flavour from Strawberry Cake Batter, Sweet Banana Cream and Chocolate Mud Pie, for as low as N1,500. This offer is only available from the 10th - 31st January. So, hurry up to enjoy this exquisite taste at an amazing price.

The fun never stops, even on the first day of school for the kids. With the Back 2 School deal, your little ones are not left out of the excitement. This unique offer includes 1 cup of Like it RTL for as low as N1,300. Available Monday to Thursday through January.

Everyone’s special favourite will always be the CYO National BOGOF (Buy One Get One Free) offer, which includes buying 1 Love it CYO and getting the same size for free. All for as low as N1,900. This will only be available on the 19th of January. So, go grab yours now.

If you’re unable to visit our store, not to worry, we got you covered. Order online on https://www.coldstonecreamery.ng/ or download the Cold Stone App on Playstore or IOS to enjoy the Online ordering discount offer where you get 50% off on either Love It or Like It CYO for N750 or N950.

It gets even better because the Delivery Deal is activated when the savoury ice cream is delivered to your doorstep at your very own comfort. Cold Stone Creamery provides premium customer satisfaction with this offer as you get a Plain Waffle for free when you buy 1 GTHI CYO Cup for as low as N2,500 from Mondays to Thursdays all January.

Don’t sleep on these deals! Enjoy the new year in grand style.

#FeaturebyColdStone

