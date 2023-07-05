ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Clearing agent jailed for life for sexual assault on schoolgirl

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to Lagos State Government which prosecuted the case, the offence contravenes Section 261 of its Criminal Law and attracts life imprisonment on conviction.

Clearing agent jailed for life for sexual assault on schoolgirl. [The Guardian Nigeria]
Clearing agent jailed for life for sexual assault on schoolgirl. [The Guardian Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Abiola Soladoye held that prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt the charge of sexual assault by penetration against Olasehan.

Soladoye said that testimony of the minor/survivor was corroborated with a medical report and evidence of Prosecution Witness Two (PW2), the survivor’s father.

She said: ”The survivor said that, on her way to school, she stopped a commercial bus but it was full, and the defendant offered to ‘lap’ her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She said she suddenly screamed out that the defendant inserted his finger into her vagina.

“The bus passengers ordered the driver to drive to a nearby police station and the defendant was arrested.

“Under cross-examination, evidence of the survivor was found to be truthful as she was taken to a hospital where medical examination was conducted on her.”

She held that there was no ambiguity in the testimony of the PW2 who told the court that coincidentally, a teacher from the school of her daughter, who was in the commercial bus, witnessed what happened.

She added that a medical report from Mirabel Medical Centre revealed reddened vagina which was in keeping with forceful vaginal penetration.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, the medical report and the confessional statement of the defendant was admitted in evidence without no objection from defence.

“The survivor said she felt a sharp pain in her vagina and she shouted.

“The defendant, in his testimony, denied the offence but he admitted making a statement which was admitted in evidence as Exhibit P.

“To the mind of this court, the defendant’s statement and evidence are contradictory.

“The defendant, in truth, inserted his finger into the survivor’s vagina and the medical report is a pointer,” she held.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soladoye further said that the testimony of the survivor was cogent, compelling and convincing.

According to her, prosecution established the ingredients of sexual assault by penetration against the defendant.

“The defendant is hereby found guilty as charged, and he is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.

“He should have his name registered in the sexual offences register as maintained by Lagos State Government,” She said.

NAN reports that the judge urged parents to caution their children against sitting on strangers’ laps.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Children ought not to sit on laps of strangers, as we have dirty men and dirty women.”

Lagos State counsel, Mrs Olufunke Adegoke, called two witnesses against the convict and tendered two documents during trial.

The convict testified as the sole witness in the trial.

NAN reports that the convict wailed profusely while being escorted by prison officials out of the court.

According to Lagos State Government which prosecuted the case, the offence contravenes Section 261 of its Criminal Law and attracts life imprisonment on conviction.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu mourns first FCT minister, Ajose-Adeogun

Tinubu mourns first FCT minister, Ajose-Adeogun

Hacker involved in stealing of $11m from Nigerian companies, others arrested

Hacker involved in stealing of $11m from Nigerian companies, others arrested

'It's Our Time' - Mamador continues support for ladies in sports

'It's Our Time' - Mamador continues support for ladies in sports

LAWMA commences seal exercise on homes without waste bins in Lagos

LAWMA commences seal exercise on homes without waste bins in Lagos

House of Reps sets up committee to investigate Ejikeme's UTME score scandal

House of Reps sets up committee to investigate Ejikeme's UTME score scandal

Keyamo condemns EU's election report as 'outside their mandate'

Keyamo condemns EU's election report as 'outside their mandate'

Tinubu closes defence in Obi's tribunal case after 1-witness testimony

Tinubu closes defence in Obi's tribunal case after 1-witness testimony

Reps urges FG to end banditry, farmer-herder clashes in Katsina, Gombe

Reps urges FG to end banditry, farmer-herder clashes in Katsina, Gombe

First female commissioner of Police assumes duty in Kwara state

First female commissioner of Police assumes duty in Kwara state

Pulse Sports

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Divorced woman seeking accommodation sets helper, children ablaze in Anambra

Divorced woman seeking accommodation sets helper, children ablaze in Anambra

16-year-old girl commits suicide after her boss’s husband raped her

16-year-old girl commits suicide after her boss’s husband raped her

Accident claims 3 lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway. (Illustrative picture) [Naija News]

Accident claims 3 lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Woman sells neighbour’s child

Woman kidnaps, sells neighbour’s 3-year-old girl in Lagos