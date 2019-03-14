The defendant, who resides at Angwan Shehu, Karmo, was charged to court for theft.

Revealing to the court, the prosecutor, Ijeoma Ukagha, said the defendant was arrested following a complaint made by one Tasil Chineweike on March 7, 2019.

Ukagha told the court that the complainant alleged that on Nov. 27, the cleaner stole his employer’s laptop, valued at N50,000, that was kept in the office.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, who works as a cleaner at the office of the complainant, denied the charges leveled against him.

In his ruling, the presiding judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N60,000 with one surety in like sum. The case was adjourned till April 15, for further hearing.