Civil servant seeks divorce over husband’s refusal to pray

News Agency Of Nigeria

She alleged that Jimoh, who claimed to be a Moslem, soon abandoned her for months, while refusing to perform all Islamic rites.

Saka told the court that she got married to Jimoh under Islamic Law on July 30, 2022, adding that the marriage did not produce any children.

“My husband does not observe five daily prayers and does not observe fast Ramadan either.

“We always quarrel and fight; for these reasons, I beg the court to grant my request for a divorce, ” Saka said.

Though Jimoh was absent from court, the court’s bailiff, Mr Dangana Bawa, tendered before court proof that he was served with the hearing notice.

The Judge, Ibrahim Rufai, adjourned the matter until June 13, for judgement.

