Chrisland: Whitney visited hospital before inter-house sports – Witness

Yakubu also told the court on Thursday that the deceased was in school on February 1, 7 and 9, 2023 to participate in the inter-house sports.

The witness, however, said the deceased opted out of activities on the day of the inter-house sports.

Under cross-examination, the counsel to Chrisland Schools, Ademola Animasaun, asked the witness if he was aware that Whitney did not participate in the inter-house sports.

“Are you aware that she did not participate in activities on the inter-house sports day,”?

“Yes and she was not forced by the school to participate,” the witness said.

The social worker noted that matters concerning emergency measures were not within his purview.

According to him, the provision of nurses at the inter-house sports should be part of emergency preparedness and not just for emergencies.

He, however, said that he had the competence and authority at the fact-finding meeting with the school to speak on emergency signals.

The witness, however, said he did not know the actual number of schools in district six as of Dec. 31, 2023.

He confirmed to the court that he was responsible for over 1,722 schools approved by the Ministry of Education.

The witness, however, was unable to tell the actual number of schools within district six and referred this to the Ministry of Education.

The social worker said: “Mine has to do with social services and I have the competence to speak about district six.

“I also do not know off heart how many students are subject to social risk exposure in district six

“But in each of the schools, the school should have designated safeguarding and child protection officers appointed among the staff of the school that takes the lead.

“Mrs Tawa Sodiq, a school social officer, in District Six reports to me.”

The witness insisted that Chrisland Schools failed to comply with the Safety and Child Protection Policy for schools in Lagos state.

The third prosecution witness said the late Whitney Adeniran visited the hospital on Jan. 20, 2023.

The witness added that Whitney was in school on Feb.1, 7 and 9 to participate in the inter-house sports.

He, however, noted that the deceased opted out of the activities on the day of the inter-house sports.

Justice Oyindamola Ogala discharged the witness and adjourned the case until June 13 for continuation of trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos State Government on March 31, 2023, charged Chrisland Schools Ltd. Opebi, its principal and vice principal and two others with the killing of Whitney.

Those charged alongside the school are Ademoye Adewale (a cotton candy vendor), Kuku Fatai, Belinda Amao (Principal) and Victoria Nwatu.

The defendants are standing trial for allegedly causing the death of a 12-year-old student, Whitney Adediran, during the school inter-house sports.

