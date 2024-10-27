Cemetery worker, others arrested with 5 human heads in Lagos

The suspects were apprehended on Sunday by the local security operatives at the Murikaz area cemetery, near the Murikaz area.

When the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) visited the Isokoko Police station, where the suspects were taken, the police confirmed the incident and pledged to be on the trail of other suspects, still at large, in a bid to bring them to justice.

A police officer at the station, who spoke under anonymity, said the case would be transferred to the State Investigation Department, for further investigations.

According to him, the police are working hard to ensure that hoodlums and criminals in Agege are apprehended for a safer community.

Mr Isiaka Amosu, an eye witness, told NAN that the suspects had been working in conjunction with the cemetery attendant, called Ismaila, to obtain body parts for illegal purposes.

“The suspects were apprehended by local security operatives in the community who noticed a suspicious bag placed on a fence at the back of the cemetery.

“They were curious about the bag and decided to see who might retrieve it.

“After a few minutes, they observed two men who came to pick up the bag,” he said.

Amosu said that the security operatives, alongside some residents, confronted the suspects and asked them to open the bag.

“Initially, the suspects claimed the bag only contained leaves, but upon further insistence, they opened it, and found another bag containing five severed human heads inside.

“The suspects admitted to receiving assistance from the cemetery worker, who allegedly conspired with them for financial gain,” he said.